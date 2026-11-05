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$1.3 Million for 531 Trees? Alpharetta Council to Vote Monday
By NAS Editorial Team,7 days ago
ALPHARETTA — How much should it cost to plant 531 trees? In Alpharetta, the proposed answer is nearly $1.3 million. City Council is scheduled to consider a $1,296,535.09 contract on Monday, November 9, to plant trees along Webb Bridge Road and North Main Street. Divide the total by 531, and the package averages about $2,442 per tree. That figure is not the price of buying a tree alone: it includes installation, root barriers, two years of watering and associated equipment, and a two-year tree warranty.