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Must-See Horror and Thrillers Coming to Tubi in November (2026)
By Kelli Marchman McNeely,7 days ago
One of our favorite streaming services is Tubi. Not just because it’s free, but because of its huge library of horror and thrillers. Halloween may have passed, but Tubi is still treating viewers to great movies. November is no different. Tubi has now announced all the great films heading to a TV or device near you. Here’s what is arriving this November.