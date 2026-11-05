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Montreal Alouettes QB Davis Alexander named MOP, WR Tyson Philpot named MOC
By Michael Heilman,6 days ago
The Canadian Football League (CFL) announced that Montreal Alouettes quarterback Davis Alexander was named the George Reed Most Outstanding Player, and wide receiver Tyson Philpot was named Most Outstanding Canadian on Thursday. Davis Alexander is six foot and weighs 195 pounds. The 28-year-old from Gig Harbor, Washington, re-signed with the...