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Charleston Town Center loses another tenant as Chick-fil-A to close by year’s end
By BAILEE TUCKER,7 days ago
CHARELSTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Chick-fil-A at Charleston Town Center will close at the end of the year, adding to a growing list of businesses that have left the mall. Owner and operator Alan Smith announced the decision earlier this week in a Facebook post. He cited “logistical challenges that simply make continuing as we are and where we are not a viable option” and said there are no plans to relocate.
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