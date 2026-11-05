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Hercules Steals the Oxen of Geryon, by Joos de Momper II (c. 1564-1635)
By thehistorianshut,7 days ago
This painting, by the Flemish artist Joos de Momper II (c. 1564-1635), was inspired by tales of the Greek legendary figure, Heracles (or Hercules), and his lengthy adventure to seize a specific herd of cattle that was located around the region of Cadiz, Spain. Scholars Pseudo-Apollodorus (c. 1st-2nd century) and Diodorus Siculus (c. 1st century BCE) both labeled the cattle as Heracles’ Tenth Labour for King Eurystheus of Mycenaean Tiryns, but their accounts differed greatly. Pseudo-Apollodorus presented the more fantastical rendition; the cattle were owned by a monstrous figure named Geryon (or Geryones)—an individual with three torsos and three pairs of legs fused to a single waist. Fittingly, Geryon also had a two-headed dog named Orthos. In that version of the myth, Heracles sailed in a great golden cup provided to him by the sun god, Helios, and trekked along the coast of North Africa and past the Strait of Gibraltar to reach Cadiz. After the locals were alerted, Heracles struck the guard-dog Orthos with a club, killed a giant herdsman named Eurytion, and slew Geryon with a well-placed arrow. Following the massacre, Heracles herded Geryon’s cattle onto Helios’ golden cup and began his journey back to King Eurystheus of Tiryns, this time setting course along the coast of Spain, France and Italy to reach Greece.