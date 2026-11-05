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NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE: HIGH SNEAKER WAVE THREAT NOV. 6-8
By Editor,6 days ago
There is a high threat of sneaker waves Friday November 6 through Sunday November 8, 2026. Waves can run up significantly farther on a beach than normal & surprise beachgoers. Sneaker waves can lift or roll large, heavy logs which can lead to serious injury or death. Keep off rocks, logs, and jetties near waterline on beaches. Use caution on beaches, never turn your back on the ocean. Watch out for large sneaker waves.