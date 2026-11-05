undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'Love Is Blind's only Season 11 married couple has already filed for divorce
7 days ago
Love Is Blind Season 11's only married couple, Sarah Williams and John Shannon, had already filed for divorce months before their season debuted on Netflix. Sarah, 34, filed for divorce from John, 33, in Massachusetts on June 4, citing an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage as the cause of their split, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.