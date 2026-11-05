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After contentious meeting, French Market board replaces three longtime tenants with new shops
By WILLIE SWETT,7 days ago
The French Market Corporation, which operates six blocks of city-owned land in the French Quarter, voted to replace three longtime tenants during a heated meeting Wednesday that followed months of controversy around the corporation’s new leasing process. Members of French Market Corporation’s board cast their votes after hearing final...
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