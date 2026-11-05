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Democrat Cait Conley wins election to U.S. House in New York’s 17th Congressional District
By The Associated Press,7 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Cait Conley wins election to U.S. House in New York’s 17th Congressional District. TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJIY) on Friday reported earnings of $40.1 million in its fiscal second quarter. The Tokyo-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. The internet service provider posted revenue of $708.2 million in the period. _____
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