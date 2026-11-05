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Can Palantir CEO Alex Karp Turn Shorter Contracts Into Long-Term Growth?
By Tim Keary,7 days ago
Palantir CEO Alex Karp nearly doubled the company’s quarterly revenue, and it still isn’t enough. On Nov. 2, the A.I. giant announced it had generated $2.3 billion in revenue during its third quarter, representing a 96 percent growth rate over the same period the year before. “We have now essentially doubled our entire business since the same quarter last year,” Karp said in the shareholder letter, singling out a “ravenous” demand for its sovereign A.I. solutions.