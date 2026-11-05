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Billionaire Leon Black Sues Congressman, Demands $7.25M Over Epstein Remarks
By Reid Carlisle,7 days ago
Billionaire financier Leon Black has filed a federal defamation lawsuit against U.S. Rep. Robert Garcia, accusing the California Democrat of falsely tying him to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes during a televised interview. Black is seeking a jury trial and $7.25 million in combined compensatory and punitive damages, according to the lawsuit filed in New York on Wednesday.