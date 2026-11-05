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What Happened to Christina Downer? Inside the Murder of SNL Writer Jimmy Fowlie's Sister
By Rob Petrone,7 days ago
How did Christina Downer's phone evidence establish a timeline?. Christina Downer, the sister of Saturday Night Live writer Jimmy Fowlie, disappeared in September 2025. More than a year later, her former boyfriend DeLorean Bijon Brandon is facing charges in connection with her alleged murder. But with no body recovered, how does the prosecution build a case?