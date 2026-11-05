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DROUGHT DISASTER LOANS AVAILABLE TO RUNNELS COUNTY BUSINESSES
By Steve Everett,7 days ago
Small businesses and nonprofit organizations in Runnels County may qualify for federal disaster assistance following drought conditions that began October 13th. The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to two million dollars to help eligible organizations cover operating expenses affected by the drought.