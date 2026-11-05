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WINTERS SCHOOL BOARD TO SWEAR IN MEMBERS AND ELECT OFFICERS TUESDAY
By Steve Everett,7 days ago
The Winters Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday, November 10th, with the swearing-in of board members and election of officers highlighting the agenda. Trustees will recognize outgoing board members Danny Martinez and Doug Wheat before canvassing election results and administering oaths of office to newly elected trustees.