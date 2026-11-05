undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Search Committee names UW-Madison chancellor finalists, excluding Wilcots despite pushback from L&S Board of Visitors
7 days ago
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Search and Screen Committee named Rashid Bashir, John Coleman and Radenka Maric as finalists to lead UW-Madison Thursday afternoon. All three candidates are from outside the Universities of Wisconsin, a point over which members of the Letters and Science Board of Visitors expressed dismay. Bashir and...