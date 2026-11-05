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Your Perfect Mountain Escape Awaits in Ridgway, Colorado — 739 Clinton Street Hits the Market for $1.68 Million
By PC Studios,7 days ago
This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. If your mountain getaway this summer had you thinking about taking up permanent residence where the temperatures don’t reach triple digits for weeks on end, you’re not alone. Many Texans call Colorado “home” for part of the year for that very reason, and so much more. From the state’s majestic mountains and incredible views to its endless supply of outdoor activities year-round, what’s not to love? If you’re looking to put down roots outside the Lone Star State, look no further than 739 Clinton Street in Ridgway in the beautiful San Juan Mountains.