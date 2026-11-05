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Angus & Julia Stone Cover OneRepublic’s ‘Apologize’ for New Covers Project
By Jade Kennedy,7 days ago
Angus & Julia Stone are keeping their karaoke spirit alive, announcing a new covers project and sharing their take on one of OneRepublic’s biggest hits. Following the chart-topping success of their ARIA No. 1 album Karaoke Bar, the Australian siblings have unveiled The Highway Karaoke Roadhouse, a collection of familiar favourites reimagined in their signature style.