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Real estate pros must adapt as AI educates the market
7 days ago
For decades, the Long Island commercial real estate market operated under a strict informational hierarchy. Landlords, sellers and developers controlled the concrete and steel, while traditional brokerage firms guarded much of the critical intelligence required to lease and sell their properties. Exclusive access to information – proprietary tenant lists, historical lease concessions, sales comparables, off-market submarket trends – gave brokers a significant advantage.