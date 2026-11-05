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$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Maryland; $874 Million Winning Ticket Sold in New Jersey
By Patrick Herron,7 days ago
A Powerball ticket sold in Bethesda won $50,000 in Wednesday night’s Double Play drawing, according to the Maryland Lottery. The winning ticket was purchased at Talbert’s Ice & Beverage Service, located at 5234 River Road in Bethesda. The winning Double Play numbers for November 4 were 3, 6, 23, 58 and 65, with a Powerball of 15.
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