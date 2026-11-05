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Man arrested for attempted murder in Ann Street barbershop shooting
By WSFA 12 News Staff,7 days ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with attempted murder in reference to a shooting that happened at a barbershop on Ann Street in September. Investigators said Markis Watts and a second suspect arrived at King Kutz, where Watts remained outside while the accomplice entered the business. According to a witness, Watts fired multiple rounds into the barbershop before both suspects fled.
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