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11 Creatures That Can Survive a Nuclear Blast
By Jan Otte,4 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. In a world rife with uncertainties, the mere thought of a nuclear event sends chills down the spine. While no one ever hopes to witness such a catastrophe, nature has equipped certain creatures with remarkable resilience. From microscopic marvels to everyday insects, these organisms have adapted to withstand conditions that humans can scarcely imagine. In this fascinating exploration, we delve into the lives of 11 incredible creatures that could survive a nuclear blast, revealing their unique capabilities and the science behind their indestructibility.