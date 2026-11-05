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Couple accused of killing son-in-law in Dublin allegedly fired at least a dozen shots
By NBC Bay Area staff,7 days ago
The elderly couple accused of killing their estranged son-in-law in Dublin earlier this year allegedly shot him at least a dozen times, according to new court documents. Shouyong Zhang and his wife Shili Chen have been charged with murder as well as lying in wait in the September shooting of Jonathan McKinsey at the Dublin Sports Grounds.