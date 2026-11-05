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Chiricahua Becomes America’s 64th National Park
5 days ago
Southeastern Arizona has a new national park. On October 20, President Trump signed the Chiricahua National Park Act, which converts Chiricahua National Monument into Chiricahua National Park. It is the 64th national park in the country, the first new one in six years, and Arizona’s fourth. Rep. Juan Ciscomani sponsored the bill, which passed Congress with bipartisan support in late September.
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