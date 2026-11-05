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L.A. District Attorney Nathan Hochman Rips Gavin Newsom For Commuting Death Sentences
By TMZ Staff,7 days ago
Gavin Newsom is sparing hundreds of inmates from execution in California ... but Los Angeles County's top prosecutor says the governor can't wipe out the death penalty entirely. In a statement Thursday, District Attorney Nathan Hochman acknowledged Newsom has the constitutional power to commute death sentences ... but stressed, "That...