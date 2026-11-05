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Playing The Dead Announces November & December Shows
By Gratefulweb,6 days ago
The spirit of the Grateful Dead is alive and well in Northern California, and Playing The Dead is helping keep the music moving forward with a series of performances throughout November and December. From the historic streets of San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood to the coastal community of Pacifica and the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma, the band is bringing the music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead to familiar gathering places for Bay Area music lovers.