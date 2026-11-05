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Vince Gill Nominated for 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame
By Morris Public Relations,6 days ago
Nominees for the 2027 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductions were announced today, and among the list of esteemed songwriters is music icon Vince Gill. Gill is nominated alongside such respected performers/songwriters as Lady Gaga, Jack White, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, Pink, Bob McDill, will.i.am, and many others. Upon receiving the news this morning Gill commented, “Some of my greatest heroes are songwriters and to be considered a songwriter is one of the greatest honors of my life. I love being a storyteller.”
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