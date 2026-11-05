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Democrats take trifecta at Wisconsin State Capitol, affordability tops agenda
By Meredith Hackler,7 days ago
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Democrats have officially won a trifecta at the state Capitol. So, the question is: What do they plan to do with their newfound power?. The party ran on making life more affordable for Wisconsinites, and its leaders are aware they will be judged on their actions, not their words. That's why the two presumptive leaders of each chamber say affordability will be their first priority.
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