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Bobby Weir Shares Unreleased “Peggy-O” with John Mayer and Matt Berninger
By Sacks and Company,4 days ago
A previously unreleased live recording of the Grateful Dead classic “Peggy-O,” performed by Bobby Weir, arrives today ahead of Bobby’s Blue Mountain 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition due November 20 via Rhino/WMG. Recorded at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre on October 10, 2016, the performance hails from Bobby’s extensive tour in support of his acclaimed 2016 solo album Blue Mountain. Listen to/share the song HERE.