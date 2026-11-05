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Joe Ray McDonald Showcases Guitar Skills on Harvester
By Jason Schneider Media,6 days ago
After bursting onto the Canadian alt-country scene with his 2025 album Cowboy Cake, Joe Ray McDonald is back almost exactly one year later with Harvester, a new 11-song collection that once again displays his wide-ranging talents. Based near Ottawa, Ontario, McDonald can only be described as a roots music prodigy, able to sing heart-wrenching ballads like Townes Van Zandt and play blazing guitar like Billy Strings, all while recording virtually on his own.