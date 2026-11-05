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OU med students trade study time for clay therapy with patients
By Bobbie Miller,7 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - A group of medical students deep in their studies needed a break, so they turned to pottery. They found the feel of clay in their hands was the distraction they were looking for, and that led to an idea that now serves the patients they hope to treat one day. As part of an ongoing series, Celebrating the Standard is spotlighting Oklahomans working to make their communities better.