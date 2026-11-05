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Amendment 87 supporters declare victory on Colorado’s graduated income tax measure despite no clear winner
By Óscar Contreras,7 days ago
DENVER — Supporters of Amendment 87, the ballot measure that would lower state income taxes for the majority of Coloradans while raising them for the state’s wealthiest, declared victory despite projections showing no clear winner as of Thursday afternoon. The proposal would rewrite the state’s tax code under...
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