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Inventor Takes Fight Against Google and Microsoft Back to USPTO on Sotera Issue Following CAFC Rehearing Denial
By Eileen McDermott,7 days ago
Hafeman, an independent inventor who has been fighting a years-long patent battle against the two tech giants, last month filed her petition for rehearing or rehearing en banc of the CAFC’s June 2026 precedential decision affirming Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) decisions invalidating all claims of three of her patents relating to remote device finder technology.