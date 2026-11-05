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Things to do this weekend: Thousands of cosplayers will alight at Anime Pasadena
By Alysia Gray Painter,7 days ago
Anime Pasadena: One of the most creative and cosplay-rrific parties on the West Coast is festively filling out the Pasadena Convention Center over the first weekend of November, with artist-centered moments, shopping spots galore, and social events for fans dotting the three-day schedule. The celebration of Japanese popular culture opens Nov. 6, winds down Nov. 8, and includes dozens of acclaimed guests, with lauded voice actors, celebrated cosplayers, and incredible writers in attendance. The Anime Karaoke Lounge, the Okamoto Lounge, and other tasty additions will add to the fun flavor of the weekend-big anime-tacular, too.