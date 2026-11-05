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Brewers Free Agent Profile: Jake Bauers
2 days ago
As the Brewers begin the process of defending their freshly earned title, one of the main questions facing the organization is whether Jake Bauers will return to Milwaukee for the 2027 season and beyond. The first baseman and outfielder was sensational in 2026, but with Milwaukee needing to weigh its roster needs against its limited payroll, Bauers’s future with the club is not guaranteed. Should the Brewers bring back the 2026 NLCS MVP, or would they be better off allocating their resources elsewhere?