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Vandalia Heath, WVSOM partner to bring back labor and delivery care to Greenbrier County
By Micah Leith,7 days ago
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A new agreement between Vandalia Health and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, plus $4 million from the Rural Health Transformation Program, will reopen labor and delivery services at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. According to Gov. Patrick Morrisey, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic...