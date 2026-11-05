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More than two dozen Democratic lawmakers call ouster of Illinois House Speaker ‘Chris’ Welch
7 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than two dozen Democratic lawmakers are calling for new leadership in the Illinois House after months of controversy surrounding House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch's handling of sexual harassment allegations against former state Rep. Harry Benton. A group of 26 current and incoming Democratic representatives...