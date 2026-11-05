undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Infotech Recognizes Five Professional Services Automation Champions in 2026 Data Quadrant Report
By Info-Tech Research Group,6 days ago
Drawing on verified end-user feedback collected through Infotech's SoftwareReviews platform, the 2026 Professional Services Automation Data Quadrant Report evaluates solutions that help organizations optimize resource allocation, streamline project delivery, and improve profitability. RocketLane, Wrike, Accelo, SAP Professional Services Software, and Kantata earned Champion placements for their product capabilities and overall user satisfaction.