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Google Releases Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash: 15-Second AI Video at $0.07 per Second
By Asif Razzaq,7 days ago
Google has released Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash, the newest version of its video generation and editing model. Gemini Omni 1.2 Flash generates and edits clips up to 15 seconds natively. It also cuts the price by 30% compared with Omni 1.1 Flash. The model is generally available on Google Cloud and the Gemini API. For developers, the takeaways are longer clips, fewer re-renders and a lower bill per second.