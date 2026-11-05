undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jacob Misiorowski's 2026 Earnings Will Roughly Sextuple This Month
7 days ago
Next week, Jacob Misiorowski will officially win the 2026 National League Cy Young Award. That will be a fitting end to one of the great pitching seasons of this decade and one of the best in Brewers history, but it will also be a huge boon for Misiorowski. Under the rules of the pre-arbitration bonus pool created upon the completion of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, Misiorowski will get $2.5 million for that win. Add in the money he'll get based on a proportional distribution of other bonus money based on players' WAR outputs, and he'll receive roughly $3.2 million sometime in the next month. Not bad, for a player whose nominal salary for 2026 was under $800,000.