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MEDIA REPORTS: Nithya Raman the Winner of Race for L.A. Mayor
By SRN News,6 days ago
(Los Angeles, CA) – Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman is projected by NBC News to be the winner of the race for Los Angeles mayor. Raman has pulled ahead by nearly 35-thousand votes over current Mayor Karen Bass, as of this morning’s update. Bass conceded the race in a statement on social media. She thanked supporters while saying the people of Los Angeles have spoken and she’s committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition. Raman currently has more than 52-percent of the vote.