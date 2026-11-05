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Missouri Democrats see world of opportunity after Tuesday’s election wins
By St. Louis Public Radio,7 days ago
As Missouri lawmakers gathered in the state Capitol on Thursday to select new leaders, Democratic legislators were feeling something that they hadn't experienced in years: optimism about the future. Democratic leaders say that unless Republicans course-correct, their grip on power in the legislature and statewide offices could be more perilous...
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