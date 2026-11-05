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Jessica Killin flips Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, becomes first Democrat to win
By Colorado Capitol News Alliance,6 days ago
This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org. Jessica Killin pulled off the unthinkable. She defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Jeff Crank to become the first Democrat to represent Colorado’s 5th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race for Killin...