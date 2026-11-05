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USA Black Alumni Society event raises funds for scholarships
By WALA Digital Staff,7 days ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama’s Black Alumni Society is celebrating Jaguar pride and creating opportunities with their alumni event. This year’s theme is “Boldly Brilliant: Our Culture, Our Strength, Our South.” Supported by the University of South Alabama’s National Alumni Association, the weekend will celebrate Jaguar pride, build excitement around the rivalry between South Alabama and Troy, and create opportunities to increase our visibility within the community while raising funds for scholarships.