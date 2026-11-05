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ICE rewarded Butler County Sheriff’s Office with $200K for its help: Here’s what it bought
By James Engel,5 days ago
Detaining immigrants has proven lucrative for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Between federal stipends and salary reimbursements, the office has received more than $200,000 from Immigration and Customs Enforcement as part of a cooperation agreement with the agency, records obtained by TribLive show — and more may be on the way.
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