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Gestational Diabetes: New Data on Treatment, Long-Term Risk
7 days ago
Early metformin may curb insulin starts in gestational diabetes, while a separate analysis ties a history of the condition to advanced CKM syndrome. deserves attention well beyond delivery. A secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial published in JAMA Network Open found that starting metformin early in patients with gestational diabetes was associated with fewer insulin initiations. Meanwhile, a national analysis slated for the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2026 linked a history of gestational diabetes to more advanced cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome among women aged 30 to 79 years.1,2.