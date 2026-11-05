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Five NHL Defensemen The Toronto Maple Leafs Should Consider Trading For
By Adam Proteau,7 days ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs have made extensive changes to their roster, but it might not be enough. Whether it's remaking the bottom-six group of forwards almost entirely, adding high-end talent in the net in the form of winger Kirill Marchenko, adding a goaltender with pedigree in Sergei Bobrovsky, things look drastically different than last season.