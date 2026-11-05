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Cavaliers Cut Ties With 6-Foot-7, 26-Year-Old Forward
By Billy Heyen,7 days ago
CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 12: Riley Minix #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Sharife Cooper #13 of the Washington Wizards during the second quarter at Rocket Arena on April 12, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: The Cavaliers defeated the Wizards 130-117. User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty.