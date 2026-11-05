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Jason Williams believes Tyrese Maxey is not on Jalen Brunson's level yet: "Maxey would struggle a little bit"
By Jan Rey T. Obguia,6 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers surprised fans with a hot 7-1 start. Six of those wins came in clutch situations; four came after they were down double digits. But beyond the sheer number of Ws, one of the most remarkable things in the Sixers' start is how seamlessly the dominoes fell. Tyrese Maxey is their Usage king, while Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and LeBron James fell in line.