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Bob Iger’s son Will lands play-by-play job with Lakers’ G League affiliate
By Sam Neumann,7 days ago
Bob Iger doesn't officially own a piece of the Los Angeles Lakers yet, but his son already has a job with the franchise. The Coachella Valley Lakers announced Thursday that Will Iger will serve as the club's play-by-play announcer for the 2026-27 G League season, with three-time NBA champion A.C. Green alongside him as game analyst. The release runs through Iger's broadcasting résumé in considerable detail without once mentioning his father, the former Disney CEO who agreed in August to buy the Lakers with Josh Kushner.