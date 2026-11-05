undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sci-fi survivalbox Planet Crafter opens a new storm-filled world with December 8’s Magnetaris DLC
By Chris Neal,7 days ago
You’ve survived the initial planet. You’ve explored other worlds. You’ve even conquered the moon of Skeo. Surely, then, you’re at the top of the mountain in Planet Crafter. But lo, a new DLC horizon to chase hearkens, promising a new planet with new dangers to brave and new biomes to conquer. And that DLC is called Magnetaris.